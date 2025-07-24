Nikita Roy Box Office Collection Day 6: Total 1.12 Cr India Net

Nikita Roy Box Office Collection Day 6: Nikita Roy has earned a total of 1.12 crores in India in its first six days, while its worldwide collection has reached 1.26 crores. The film collected 0.07 crores on Wednesday, the sixth day. Although the film had a slow start, now its entire hope rests on word of mouth.

The story of the film revolves around a brave reporter (Sonakshi Sinha), who is trying to expose a fake Baba (Paresh Rawal). In this struggle, she faces many difficulties. Actors like Arjun Rampal and Suhail Nayyar are also seen in important roles in the film.

A special thing about this film is that it is directed by Sonakshi’s brother Kush S Sinha. The film is jointly produced by Nikki Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani and Kratos Entertainment.

“Nikita Roy” was earlier scheduled to release on June 27, but the release date was extended to July 18. The film is getting mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

The subject of the film is deep and it touches contemporary social issues, but due to its slow pace, limited promotion and general screening, the film is not able to reach more audiences. Sonakshi’s serious and strong performance is being considered the biggest strength of the film.

Now it will be interesting to see whether “Nikita Roy” will be able to make a place for itself among the audience in the coming days or this film will not be able to live up to the initial expectations.

