Sonakshi Sinha Makes Telugu Debut Opposite Sudheer Babu in ‘Jatadhara’; Teaser Drops August 8

The first look poster of Jatadhara, unveiled today, sets the stage for an epic cinematic experience. Starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, the poster brims with dark mysticism and mythological grandeur. At its core, Sudheer Babu emerges in a fierce, godlike form—gripping a blazing Trishool and radiating raw divine energy.

Towering above him is a celestial vision of Lord Shiva, both serene and thunderous, casting a divine gaze upon the unfolding chaos. Below, from the depths of the underworld, rises the menacing Dhanapisachini—adorned in gold, twisted in rage, and ablaze with fiery vengeance. The visual promises a battle that transcends realms—between light and shadow, divinity and darkness.

Joining Sudheer Babu is Sonakshi Sinha, marking her Telugu debut with a powerful and pivotal role. Backed by Zee Studios and producer Prerna Arora under the Ess Kay Gee Entertainment banner, Jatadhara stands as an ambitious venture poised for impact. The film is being crafted as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi, aiming to captivate a pan-India audience with its mythological grandeur and visual innovation.

Helmed by directors Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, Jatadhara promises a sweeping cinematic spectacle, blending world-class VFX with AI-enhanced storytelling. With its mythic scale and visual ambition, the film is poised to redefine genre boundaries. The highly anticipated teaser drops on August 8, 2025, while the film readies for a nationwide release later this year.