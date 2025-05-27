Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Shalini Pandey Begin Kasol Schedule of ‘Rahu Ketu’

After completing the Manali schedule, the team has now reached Kasol.

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Shalini Pandey have started the next schedule of their upcoming film, “Rahu Ketu”. After finishing the shoot in Manali, the team reached the beautiful valleys of Kasol.

Pulkit shared some pictures of the shooting on his Instagram and wrote, “Kasol schedule on, Rahu Ketu in action now!”

The shooting of this film started with a traditional puja. Pulkit shared pictures of the puja on social media and wrote, “Taare bhi line pe lag gaye… kyunki hamare Rahu-Ketu bilkul sahi jagah hain! Taiyar ho jao, hum tumhari orbit mein entry marne wale hain!”

Pulkit and Shalini will be seen together for the first time in “Rahu Ketu”, while their pairing with Varun has already been a hit in Fukrey.

Talking about this film, Varun Sharma said, “This is such a special film and such a fun story to bring to screen. Getting back on set with Pulkit feels like a homecoming. Comedy is my happy space, and with Rahu Ketu, we are bringing a unique idea to the audience. I can’t wait for everyone to experience the madness we’re about to create”.

Apart from this, Pulkit will also soon be seen in the sports drama ‘Glory’, in which he is accompanied by Divyenndu and Suvinder Vicky. This film will also mark his OTT debut.