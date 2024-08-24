RaghavJuyal’s Mother Wouldn’t Forgive Him After Kill

After playing the villain in Kill , Raghav Juyal had to change his image for his mother’s sake. “I remember Sir, the director of the movie Nikhil Bhat Sir and the director of Gyarah: Gyarah Umesh Bishtji was also there. And Karan Johar Sir was standing with us.When my mother saw the movie and came out, she said, ‘Tumne humein kahin mooh dikhane laayak nahin chhora.’ Umesh Bishtji said, don’t worry, after two months I will clean your son’s image. Contrary to Kill the protagonist in Gyarah: Gyarah is very honest, a very honest boy.This is the job of an actor, sir. To show our versatility. Whatever hard work I have done for so many years and whatever I am doing with my craft, whatever I have learnt and retained, I am putting into use.”

Raghav admits after Kill,his life has changed. “After Kill, to tell you the truth, my doors have opened. I am getting calls from various places for many things. Producers, directors, I mean it’s very good overnight, everyone has given it a lot of love .Sir,now there is Gyarah: Gyarah. It is absolutely mindboggling.There is mystery, murder, thriller, romance, everything is there in it.And my character, Sir, I found it to be the most challenging character of my life.He is struggling a lot with past trauma. He is very wounded. He is guilt driven by his past and he also questions the khakee uniform. He also tells his seniors that you don’t know how to do your job basically and in this way, he is a very different man.I have seen that policemen are either completely honest or dishonest or walk on one line. He is so vulnerable, he cries, he is sensitive and he is also a policeman. So the character was hard to grasp. I was not able to understand how to play this character, what motive and super motive should I give to it? It was a challenge, it was a lot of fun to shoot in the cold, it was shot in Dehradun, it was shot in the mountains. It has a very good look and feel. The series looks completely international.”