Raghu Dakat Box Office Collection Day 4: Earns 1.95 Cr

Raghu Dakat Box Office Collection Day 4: Raghu Dakat is one of the most awaited films at the Bengali cinema, a dev starrer. The audience had been waiting for this period drama for a long time, and finally, the film was released on 25 September on the occasion of Durga Puja. On the fourth day, the film collected around 0.63 crore in net in India.

Day-wise earnings are as follows:

Day 1(Thursday): 0.45 crores

Day 2(Friday): 0.37 crores

Day 3(Saturday): 0.5 crores

Day 4(Sunday): 0.63 crores

Till now, the film has collected 1.95 crores.

The film’s opening was fine, especially given that it is a Bengali-period action-adventure whose story is based on the backdrop of the 19th-century Bengal and Indigo Rebellion. The first-day figure suggests that the film performed better in multiplexes in urban areas and some large towns, while the average start was in small cities and single screens.

Dev’s fans have taken the film into their hands. On social media, fans praise Dev’s action avatar and powerful screen dispute. At the same time, Anirban Bhattacharya and Sohini’s government performance is also appreciated. The music and cinematography of the film are also being praised.

The story is about a robber named Raghu, who gradually becomes a symbol and folklore of rebellion against British rule. Directed by Draubo Banerjee, the film is a confluence of history and folklore, echoing action, emotion, and rebellion.

The first day’s collection is modest, but given the celebration of holidays and Durga Puja, the film’s earnings are expected to accelerate on weekends. Critics and viewers’ positive Word-of-Mouth can promote the film’s collection.

Overall, Raghu Dakat has registered its presence at the box office, and now the focus is on its opening weekend.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates!