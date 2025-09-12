Ragini MMS Returns Actress Karishma Sharma Jumps From Moving Train; Suffers Serious Head Injury

A tragic accident happened during Mumbai’s busy life. Actress Karishma Sharma, who has made her mark in the world of TV and films, suffered serious injuries. Karishma has appeared in projects like Ragini MMS Returns and Pyaar Ka Punchnama. She was going to Churchgate for the shoot when this accident happened.

Karishma shared a post on her Instagram, told the whole incident, and wrote that she had boarded the local train wearing a sari. As soon as the train picked up speed, she saw that her friends could not board the train. Panic and fear, she suddenly jumped from the moving train. In this hurry, she fell badly on the ground and got a deep injury on her head, as well as serious injuries on her back and body.

The actress wrote, “Yesterday, I was wearing a saree when I was catching the train for the Churchgate shoot. As the train accelerated, I saw that my friends could not board. Out of fear, I tried to jump and fell on the ground on my back. I also got a head injury.”

Karishma said that her head is swollen, her back is hurting, and there are blue marks all over her body. Doctors have advised her to get an MRI done so that the severity of the head injury can be ascertained. Currently, she is being observed in the hospital.

She requested prayers from her loved ones, “My head is swollen, my back is hurting, and there are injuries on my body. Doctors have suggested an MRI. Right now, I have been kept under observation for a day. I am in pain but trying to stay strong. Please pray for me and send your love.”

A close friend of Karishma, who was with her just before the accident, expressed her pain and shock on social media. She wrote that she could not believe that such a big accident had happened to Karishma. The friend said that she panicked as soon as she saw Karishma falling from the train. Then, she picked her up and took her to the hospital. Fear and worry were still clearly visible in her voice.

Karishma Sharma has made a name for herself with her acting in films like Fasaate Fasaate, Super 30, Ek Villain Returns, as well as TV serials like Pavitra Rishta, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

Her fans and fellow actors are praying for her speedy recovery. This incident is a painful reminder that a moment’s panic in the rush of a local train can cause a major accident.

