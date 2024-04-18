Raj Kundra & Shilpa Shetty’s advocate issues statement amid ED attaching assets in the Bitcoin Ponzi Scam

It continues to be testing times for businessman and actor, Raj Kundra and wife-actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra. As it is known, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a process to provisionally attach his assets worth Rs 97.79 crores in the money-laundering probe in context to the alleged Rs 6,600 crore Bitcoin-based Ponzi scheme, which was orchestrated by a Singapore-based firm Variable Tech Private Limited. He is suspected of being a beneficiary of the case’s proceeds of crime, according to ED sources.

But now, the advocate of Raj and Shilpa has come forward and put out a statement. It read, “We shall follow the due process of law and take necessary steps as prescribed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act to protect the liberty and property of my clients . On the face of it , there is no prima facie case made out against my clients Mr Raj Kundra and Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra. We have complete faith in the Honourable Judiciary . I believe when we make our fair representation before the Honourable Enforcement Directorate , even the investigation agencies may grant justice to us . We have faith in the fair investigation. We stand committed to cooperate with the authorities as and when required.”

The listed assets comprise a residential apartment located in Juhu, currently registered under the ownership of the actor and his wife, Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Additionally, there is a residential bungalow situated in Pune and equity shares held in his name.

According to the ED, Variable Tech purportedly amassed 80,000 bitcoins from investors nationwide, pledging lucrative returns. Allegedly, funds amounting to 6,606 crore were redirected through nine entities for overseas property acquisitions.

Keep reading this space for further updates.