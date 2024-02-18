Raj Santoshi & His Lawyer Speak On Cheque Bouncing Case

Raj Kumar Santoshi who is currently shooting his 18th directorial undertaking Lahore 1947 has apparently been given a two-year sentence in a cheque bouncing case.

When I contacted him hours after the court verdict Santoshi said, “It is nothing, don’t worry about it.This is a farzi case. No dum in it at all. It’s a price one must pay for being in the limelight. Since you are a name, news is quickly made out of non-news.”

So was it easily solvable? Is Raj Santoshi not going to jail? “Easily solvable. My lawyers are on it.And I am not the least bothered. Let the law take its course. I trust the judiciary completely. Let’s talk about better things. With your blessings I am now shooting for my latest directorial Lahore1947 . In fact Shabanaji is joining the shoot from tomorrow. I haven’t worked with her before, and I am really looking forward to it.”

Raj Santoshi’s lawyer Binesh Patel states that they will appeal against the magisterial court’s judgement. “First of all, the court has stayed its judgement for 30 days granted Mr.Santoshi bail after we sought time to appeal against the judgement at a higher forum,” Patel said, adding, “The prosecution didn’t produce any documentary evidence to prove that Mr. Santoshi had taken money at all”

Furthermore. as per Santoshi’s lawyer, “The prosecution itself has admitted that a third party had collected the said money from the complainant. In-return the third party had provided altered eleven cheques of Rs.10 lakh each, which Mr. Santoshi was not aware of it. The magisterial court overlooked these facts and ruled against us. Therefore, on the ground of invalid and false claims, alterations happened in the cheques, the fact that the complainants do not want to present or call-in the said third party who had collected the money, about Mr.Santoshi does not know. So we shall appeal at a higher forum with the above highlighted points and even more.”