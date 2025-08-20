Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Lands In Court Over ‘A’ Certificate

Rajinikanth’s latest film Coolie, released to mark his 50th year in cinema, has sparked a legal battle after receiving an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film’s producers, Sun Pictures, have taken the matter to the Madras High Court, arguing that the rating is unfair and out of step with how similar films have been classified.

The case was admitted on August 19 by Justice T.V. Thamilselvi and is scheduled for hearing today. Sun Pictures claims the film features stylised action similar to big-budget entertainers like KGF and Beast, both of which received U/A certificates, allowing younger audiences to watch with parental guidance. Despite appeals to the CBFC, both the examining and revising panels stuck to their decision, pointing to the film’s level of violence.

For many fans, especially families, the ‘A’ certificate has come as a disappointment. Across Tamil Nadu, theatre staff have been caught in confrontations with parents eager to take their children to see the film, only to be turned away. The restriction has created an unexpected divide in Rajinikanth’s broad fanbase, which has traditionally included viewers of all ages.

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, features a high-profile cast including Nagarjuna Akkineni and Aamir Khan. With a massive budget and soaring box office expectations, the film was designed to be a celebratory event for fans across generations.

As the case moves forward in court, the outcome could have a wider impact on how film content is judged, particularly when it comes to balancing creative expression with audience accessibility in mainstream Indian cinema.