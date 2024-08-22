Rajkummar Rao Is Now A Blockbuster Star

Rajkummar Rao is on an all-time high. “The aim was to make an entertaining film for the audience to enjoy and also for us to have lot of fun while making it. I believe when you have fun while doing a scene it translates on screen. The honesty and sincerity with which we made part 1 was exactly the same in part 2 also. People relate to these characters. I’ve met so many people who have told me that they feel Bicky is one of their own. I think the novelty of the idea, the dialogues and the world that Stree creates is what makes it to so unique. I’m very happy with the fact that Srikanth, Mr and Mrs Mahi and now Stree 2 have gotten so much of love from the audience. More than the box office it’s people’s love that matters to me and to create something unique and to surprise my audience and to surprise myself has always been the aim. I want to grow as an artist with every film and to explore new characters with every film. The more challenging the character the more fun it is to explore.”

The enormity of success of Stree 2 is still to sink into Rajkummar. “It’s a very humbling experience. It’s still sinking in. We have made Stree 2 with lot of love and sincerity and am so glad that it’s connected with people and they are showering us with so much love and appreciation. People are taking it as their personal victory. I am so fortunate that I have this direct connect with the audiences it’s because I’m one of their own. We were very sure that we won’t make part 2 with kind of baggage. We were living like a family and just having insane amount of fun. The credit for that goes to Amar Kaushik, our director. He made sure that we all were giving our best to the film. Amar, Abhishek and Aparshakti we are like brothers from another mother. Shraddha and me are really good friends too and with Pankaj there is lot of mutual respect. It’s a great team to be a part of. Dinesh Vijan makes sure that we all work together and party together. He is like a family to me. I’ve done most of my work with his production company.”