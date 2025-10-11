Ram Charan’s Daring Dance! Actor Grooves on a Huge Rock at Mountain’s Edge for Peddi Song Shoot

Global superstar Ram Charan, who created a cinematic storm with his past blockbusters, is all set to make a thunderous return to the big screen with his much-anticipated film, Peddi. Ever since its announcement, fans have been eagerly waiting to see Ram Charan in this action-packed avatar. The film’s shoot has been progressing at a brisk pace, with the editing happening simultaneously. Recently, reports revealed that the actor was shooting for a major song sequence in Pune, and now, a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot is taking the internet by storm.

In the viral clip, Ram Charan can be seen performing an intense dance sequence on a massive pile of rocks at the edge of a mountain cliff, balancing one foot on a branch and the other on a stone while grooving fearlessly to the beats. The camera pans to reveal the breathtaking drop below, making the stunt appear even more dangerous. Yet, the actor remains composed and focused, showcasing immense courage and commitment. Fans are in awe of his gutsy spirit and dedication to his craft, calling it a true example of how Ram Charan gives his all to make every frame look authentic and larger than life.

https://x.com/OnlyfrRC/status/1976667224942489732?t=8covMJFOgMraPoh3b4NvDQ&s=08

The song is expected to be a massive chartbuster and is being choreographed by the renowned Jani Master, who has crafted some of Indian cinema’s most iconic dance numbers. His collaboration with Ram Charan has already created huge excitement among fans, who can’t wait to witness their electrifying combo.

Meanwhile, the team has already wrapped up nearly 60% of the shoot, with the editing of the film’s first half completed recently. Directed by the talented Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi promises to showcase Ram Charan in a completely new and intense avatar.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, the film is scheduled for release on 27 March 2026.