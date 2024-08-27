Randeep Hooda supports wife Lin Laishram who responds to trolls about her weight & appearance

Model and actor Lin Laishram, who recently got married to actor Randeep Hooda strongly retaliated at the trolls exuding her innate confidence while also expressing her concern over the disheartening negative comments on her latest social media post.

Recently, Lin Laishram walked the ramp to support the local artisans and handloom industry in India. Offering a glimpse into the show, Lin posted a video from her green room to the ramp, with a long and heartfelt caption that beams with body positivity. Husband Randeep Hooda couldn’t help but cheer his wife and commented on the post saying, “My Queen” with a heart emoji-

Hooda’s comment further accentuated his support and love for his wife, who gave it back to the trolls. With faceless trolls assuming power on social media, Lin is often subjected to multiple comments lashing out at the weight of the actor.

Appalled by the insensitivity showcased especially by the women, Lin offered her piece of mind to the trolls, she said, “I’M SHOCKED BY WOMEN IN MY FEED MAKING FUN OF MY WEIGHT.

IT’S DISHEARTENING TO SEE THIS FROM THOSE WHO SHOULD UNDERSTAND THE CHALLENGES WE ALL FACE. BUT TO ALL THOSE PEOPLE: I CAN STILL ROCK A RAMP, A PHOTOSHOOT, EVEN

OVERWEIGHT, AND I REFUSE TO FIT INTO YOUR NARROW EXPECTATIONS. DON’T LET YOUR NEGATIVITY MAKE THE SAYING

“WOMEN ARE WOMEN’S WORST ENEMY” TRUE. LET’S SUPPORT

AND UPLIFT EACH OTHER INSTEAD.

#WOMENSUPPORTINGWOMEN #BODYPOSITIVITY #SELFLOVE”.

Currently gearing for her upcoming film Bun Tikki, Lin Laishram will be seen in the Faraz Arif Ansari directorial alongwith Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, and Abhay Deol.

When it comes to Randeep Hooda, he has his directorial debut, Veer Savarkar being a box-office success.