Ranojoy Bishnu’s Hindi Project ‘Main Mulayam’ Biopic of Mulayam Singh Yadav

Ranojoy Bishnu, a talented Bengali actor, is set to make his mark on the big screen with his role in the upcoming biopic ‘Main Mulayam.’ The film tells the story of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party, and Vishnu plays an important role in bringing this inspiring story to life.

‘Main Mulayam’ follows Mulayam Singh Yadav’s journey from his humble beginnings in a poor farmer’s family to becoming the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The film explores his passion for wrestling, his inspiration from Ram Manohar Lohia’s ideals, and his commitment to social justice.

Ranojoy Bishnu’s character adds depth and nuance to the story, and his performance is expected to be a highlight of the film. He works alongside a strong ensemble cast, including Amyth Sethi in the lead, Govind Namdev, and Mukesh Tiwari. Bishnu brings his unique energy to the film.

The film’s producer, Meena Shetty, praised Bishnu’s performance, saying, “Ranojoy Bishnu has brought a new dimension to the film with his talented portrayal of his character. His dedication and passion for the project are evident in every scene.”

‘Main Mulayam’ is expected to resonate with audiences, particularly those interested in politics and biopics. The film’s release this month is highly anticipated, and Ranojoy Bishnu’s fans eagerly await his big screen performance.

With ‘Main Mulayam,’ Bishnu takes a significant step forward in his career, transitioning from television to film. His talent and dedication make him an actor to watch in the future.