Rashmika Mandanna Attends Vijay Deverakonda’s Brother Anand’s New Movie Pooja Ceremony

Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya are going to be seen together once again in a new love story. The shooting of this film started on May 15, when the film’s muhurat was held with a traditional puja in Hyderabad.

South’s popular actress Rashmika Mandanna was present on this special occasion, who started the shooting by giving the first clap. Rashmika’s presence made this event even more special.

Rashmika is believed to have a special relationship with the Deverakonda family. She has often been seen with Vijay Deverakonda and his family at events and movie screenings. Recently, on March 15, Rashmika also shared a cute photo wishing Anand a happy birthday on social media, in which Anand was sitting in front of a puja mandap.

The film has been temporarily named ‘Production Number 32′ and its shooting will start from June. The film is being directed by Aditya Hassan. This story will take forward the story of the famous web series ’90s’.

In this film, Anand’s character will be ‘Aditya’, which was earlier played by child actor Rohan Roy in the 90s series.

The technical team of the film is also very strong. Music is being given by Hesham Abdul Wahab, who is known for soulful songs. Cinematography is being handled by Azim Mohammad and editing is being handled by National Award winner Naveen Nooli.

Set design is being done by Avinash Kolla.

Anand and Vaishnavi were earlier seen together in the film ‘Baby’ and their pairing was well-liked in that film. Now it will be interesting to see what new he brings in this new love story.

But amidst all this, the presence of Rashmika Mandanna stole the entire limelight of the show; her smile, her companionship, and her support were very special for this new beginning.