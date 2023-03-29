Ravi Teja is one of the most loved and admired actors in the South regional entertainment industry. For the longest time, he’s been entertaining one and all with his brilliant presence and well, we love it. From doing movies that are high on entertainment in terms of comedy quotient to slaying it with his action vibes, Ravi Teja has successfully done it all in his career till date. Despite being primarily active in the South regional film industry, Ravi Teja has become extremely popular at a Pan-India level because of the fact that the dubbed version of his South movies are extremely popular among the Hindi movie audience. As far as his next is concerned, we are all set to witness him bring forward entertaining action in Ravanasura.

For quite a long time, his loyal fans and admirers were waiting for a big update regarding the trailer of the film. Well, guess what readers, it is finally out. Well, do you want to check it out? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? The movie is set to be released in cinemas on April 7, 2023. On the work front, his first Pan-India project ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ that features actors like Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Jisshu Sengupta, Anupam Kher and others is set to release on 20th October, 2023.

