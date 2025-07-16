Ravi Teja’s Father Bhupathiraju Rajagopal Raju passes away at the Age of 90

Sad news has come from South superstar Ravi Teja’s house. His father, Bhupathiraju Rajagopal Raju, died at the age of 90 on the night of July 15 at his home in Hyderabad. It is being said that he was ill for some time. Ravi Teja has taken a break from work in this sad time, and he is with his family so that he can be involved in all the preparations for his father’s funeral.

At present, official information related to the funeral has not been revealed. Rajagopal Raju retired from the post of a government pharmacist and always lived a simple and quiet life. Even though his son Ravi Teja is a big superstar, he always lived a simple life and high ideals with his family, away from the cameras. He lived a quiet life with his wife Rajyalakshmi.

This loss has once again opened up old wounds for the family. Ravi Teja’s younger brother Bharat Raju died in a road accident a few years ago. Now, with the demise of the father, the family is once again in mourning.

On Father’s Day in 2021, Ravi Teja shared a picture in which he was seen with his father and son, three generations in one frame. This picture has become a beautiful memory, a moment that will remain close to his heart.

Ravi Teja was shooting for his next film, ‘Mass Jatara, ‘ but has postponed all the shootings. Bhanu Bhoopavarapu directs the film, and Ravi Teja will once again be seen with his ‘Dhamaka’ co-star Srileela. He will be seen in RT76 in 2026.

We express our deepest condolences to Ravi Teja and his family in this hour of grief.

