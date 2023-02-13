Just how many films is Anurag Basu directing? Even before Basu’s Metro In Dino could be completed , his Aashiqui 3 with Kartik Aaryan is awaiting commencement.

Now comes the news that the official biopic of the greatest spy of Indian History Ravindra Kaushik aka ‘The Black Tiger’, will be helmed by Anurag Basu.

Ravindra Kaushik was just 20 when he first went undercover for RA&W. Kaushik is regarded to be India’s best spy thus far for his incredible success in penetrating the highest ranks of the Pakistani Army, thereby receiving the moniker “The Black Tiger” from the then Prime Minister of India, Ms. Indira Gandhi. His intuitive and timely reporting of critical information ensured that Indian Security Forces, between 1974 to 1983, were constantly steps ahead of any move Pakistan was planning to make.

Director Anurag Basu comments on the biopic, “Ravindra Kaushik’s story is that of courage and valour. At the young age of 20 years, he played a pivotal role in many national and international security matters of the 70s and 80s that went on to define India’s as well as South Asia’s geo-political character. So much of our history is either hidden or forgotten… We ought to recognise and learn about this unsung hero.”

Unlike the Kishore Kumar biopic which Anurag Basu couldn’t make due to the singer’s family’s intervention, Ravindra Kaushik’s family has consented to the biopic and is supporting the makers by sharing all the information in addition to the story from their lens as well.

Ravindra Kaushik’s biopic,is produced by Anurag Basu, R Vivek, Asvin Srivatsangam and Divay Dhamija.