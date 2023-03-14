Zwigato, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, talks about a food delivery boy’s plight and life and unyielding life. Directed by Nandita Das, the movie will be released on 17th March. In the film, we shall witness Kapil Sharma in an entirely different portrayal as a native of Jharkhand. Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives bank the film.

The movie is a must-watch for Indian youth and cinephiles worldwide. Here we have shared some worthy reasons that make the film a must-watch:

Depicts post-Covid unemployment plight

It’s known how unemployment has taken over the country since Covid hit. When the entire nation was under house arrest, with an anxious mind, the rise of freelancing, independent workers came into place. This became a new form of employment amongst so many, and filmmaker Nandita Das felt the urge to delve deep into it and make a show to tell the world the unknown stories of post-Covid.

An ode to the working class

As Nandita Das rightly points out that how Indian films are missing out on the labour class people. She pointed out how earlier films featured protagonists from the working class, but now the ‘heroes’ are too dramatic and larger than life. This makes the entire sector of ‘filmmaking’ and ‘cinema’ very superficial and unrealistic. Because when in India, films should be made on the tales of ‘India’. And owing to that, Zwigato makes the perfect watch.

A wholesome ‘universal’ screenplay

The audience can relate to the screenplay, for it has the ‘real India’ in it and simultaneously deals with the newer algorithms these app markets bring forth. The research behind the script has taken the filmmaker to visit different NGOs and beings from other socio-economical classes across India, which made her bring ‘authentic’ India to the viewers. She vouches for the fact that the concept behind the film isn’t ‘alien’ to India.

A chance to witness Kapil Sharma’s new facet

We have mostly known Kapil Sharma for his slapstick comedy on television that he brings to the table while promoting movies of other stars from the industry. However, this movie shall showcase a very different aspect of who ‘Kapil Sharma’ really is as an ‘artist’. In an interview with Tribune India, Kapil Sharma recalled the Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival, where the audience was in tears after watching the film and his performance.