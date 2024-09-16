Release of Bengali Film ‘Parichoy Gupta’ Postponed Amid Kolkata’s Unstable Situation

In a sudden turn of events, the highly anticipated release of the Bengali film ‘Parichoy Gupta’ has been put on hold due to the prevailing unrest in Kolkata. The film, directed by Rano Raj, was eagerly awaited and was slated to hit theaters on September 20.

The producers and director announced the decision to postpone the release on Sunday, citing concerns over the current situation in the city. “We have decided to postpone the release of ‘Parichoy Gupta’ while keeping in mind thoughts and humanity. We apologize to the audience and wish everyone the best. Truth will win,” read the statement.

The film, set in 1925-1970, generated significant curiosity among audiences after its glimpse was revealed. The period drama, written by Ayantika Banerjee, revolves around a landlord and his archaeologist friend, played by Indranil Sengupta and Ritwick Chakraborty, respectively.

The film’s storyline, which delves into mystery themes, Babu culture, and Kolkata’s cityscape during the specified period, is a unique and intriguing aspect. Darshana Banik’s role alongside Ritwick Chakraborty, and Joy Sengupta’s portrayal of Subala, a character with a unique backstory, add further layers of interest.

While the exact reason behind the postponement remains unclear, sources suggest that the current mood in the state and concerns over public safety prompted the decision.

The delay has understandably disappointed fans, but the makers’ commitment to prioritizing humanity and safety is commendable. We share in the disappointment and look forward to the film’s release when the situation allows.

As the city awaits a return to normalcy, the release date of ‘Parichoy Gupta’ remains uncertain.