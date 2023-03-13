Resul Pookutty, the wizard of sound in Indian cinema , is happy about RRR’s Naatu naatu winning an Oscar.

Resul and A R Rahman had won Academy Awards for Best Sound Mixing and Best Original Song , respectively, for Slumdog Millionaire.

Says Resul, “When AR and I won the Oscars for Slumdog Millionaire in 2009 , a journalist had asked us, ‘What’s the big deal about this win?’ To which AR replied that the next ten years are going to be the golden period of Indian cinema. Fourteen years later we now have an Indian film winning a competitive Oscar. It’s a mark of many to come.”

Resul is also appreciative of the other winner at the Oscars. “At the defining moment of RRR let’s not forget the big win for The Elephant Whispers. Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves have done fabulous work .They’ve taken the Indian documentary to the Global map.”