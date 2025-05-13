Ridhi Dogra Opens Up On Leaving Well-Settled Job & Becoming An Actress: “Koi Jarurat Nahi Thi”

Ridhi Dogra is basking in the glory of her recently released web show Kull. The new web series is receiving mixed reviews from critics and viewers. However, actress Ridhi is seen in a new character named Kavya, who is receiving massive praise. And in an exclusive interview with the actress, she opens up on choosing this role and how she left her well-settled job for acting.

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz journalist Sweta Gupta, the Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs actress Ridhi Dogra opened up on taking this role, acting and more. Revealing the reason behind this, the actress took up the role of Kavya in Kull. She said that she reads the script first and if it resonates with her, excites her, then it is a yes for her. In addition, the team also matters to her. Ridhi emphasized that if teammates are welcoming, then she likes to do that project else where she feels unwanted, she tries to avoid those projects.

When the interviewer asked Ridhi if she loves to take challenges, the actress said, “Yes, you are right! I’m the one who challenges myself. Meri jo puri journey rahi hai vo vaise hi rahi (my whole journey has been like that). I have just challenged myself even from the first show I did.”

Further, Ridhi revealed about leaving a well-settled job and choosing acting. She said, “Mai ek bahot achi job me thi aur mujhe koi jarurat nahi thi ek achi secure, stable career ko chod ke mai ek artist, creative line me gussa jau (I was in a cushioned job and I didn’t need to leave a secured and stable career and choose acting and creative line).”

Concluding this, Ridhi highlighted that she doesn’t challenge herself as an artist but as a person in her life.

Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs is a web series on JioHotstar. Igvis produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Digital, staring Nimrat Kaur, Amol Parashar and Ridhi Dogra.The series premiered on 2 May 2025.