Kull-The Legacy Of Raisingghs Review: A Regal Tragedy Drenched In Power & Pain

The age-old battle of power never really ends. The stigma continues, the game continues, and it carries filth as you step forward. And what we fail to earn here is love, compassion and connections. Ones that nurtured us, our childhoods turn vicious; why? For our own greed. Kull- The Legacy Of Raisingghs, directed by Sahir Raza, spectacularly reflects that, with weight, but a waste of royalty.

Streaming with an air of Shakespearean ambition and desi grandeur, Kull sets its story within the palace walls of Bilkaner, where the murder of King Chandra Pratap Raisinggh sends shocks through his dysfunctional lineage. What follows is a whodunnit and a deep, often exhausting exploration of entitlement, trauma, and treachery.

What we see is the chase of the dysfunction, not the throne. Abhimanyu Raisinggh (Amol Parashar), the most flamboyant mess of the lot, is both the series’ most irritating and watchable element. A drug-addled heir with no self-control, he oscillates between outrageous and tragic. His madness is fuelled not by power but by his inability to be loved freely, without consequence.

Nimrat Kaur lures; however, Nimrat Kaur’s Indrani does the heavy lifting. Stoic, strategic, and stunningly unpredictable, she anchors the show with a complex performance that shifts gears just when you think you’ve understood her. Her political power play is laced with maternal fatigue and veiled ruthlessness.

Ridhi Dogra’s Kavya is tempting but underused, her poised brilliance deserving more narrative space. Gaurav Arora’s adopted brother, Brij, brings brooding intensity but is left with a predictable revenge arc that the writing doesn’t elevate beyond the obvious.

To wrap up the characterisation, they aren’t just caricatures of royal legacy. They are your real characters, riddling within the chess of life.

Director Sahir Raza attempts to boost Kull into prestigious TV territory. Still, the visual grandeur—a sprawling palace and affluent costumes feel over-stylised for the screen it’s meant for. What may have dazzled in cinemas becomes burdensome on a 16:9 display.

Structurally, the show is uneven. The first few episodes manage to establish intrigue, especially with the palace being sealed and the police hunting for clues amid silks and secrets. But midway, it falls back. The pacing stutters. Some episodes lose momentum, bogged down by dialogues. The stakes feel less urgent and more forced when the story jumps five years ahead.

What Kull does well is capture the decay of a dynasty. Every character is clinging to control in some form: over the state, their siblings, their image, or their past. The legacy, then, isn’t just of Raisingghs but of repression, revenge, and reluctant redemption.

Kull offers a surprisingly watchable tale of politics and personal ruin. And lastly, Kull teaches your instinct to ‘ Let it go.’

IWMBuzz rates it 3.5 stars.

Kull- The Legacy Of Raisingghs is streaming on JioHotstar.