Rocking Star Yash commences shoot for ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups’

It is no more a secret that Rocking Star Yash’s next film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups is now one of the most anticipated movies to look forward to. After having almost a long two-year hiatus post the gargantuan success of KGF Chapter 2, Yash took his sweet time to sign his next project.

And while there were several reports about the casting details of the film from rumors and wonders as to who was coming in or not which ranges from Kareena Kapoor Khan being considered then not being a part of the film, and amongst others like Nayanthara and Kiara Advani being cast. However, it can finally be confirmed that the action drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups has commenced shooting in Bengaluru today.

The actor was spotted on the sets of the film along with producer Venkat K Narayana from KVN productions taking part in a puja that was specially held to mark the beginning of the project.

In the picture shared on social media, we can see both the producers (Venkat K Narayana & Yash) share a moment as this new journey commences.

Sharing the picture on social media, the actor-producer wrote, “The journey begins #Toxic.”

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas and is jointly produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film is aiming for an April 2025 release.