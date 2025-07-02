Yash & Radhika Pandit’s Cosy Holiday Moment Melts Hearts Online!

South superstar Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit have once again dominated social media with their lovely chemistry. These days the beautiful couple is holidaying and the romantic picture that Radhika has shared on her Instagram has stolen the hearts of the fans.

In the picture, Radhika Pandit is seen hugging her husband Yash very lovingly, while Yash is also holding her lovingly. The smile on the faces of both and the love for each other are clearly visible in their eyes. Radhika has star-shaped balloons in her hands and the background shows a relaxing holiday mood. In the caption of this photo, he just put a heart and an evil eye emoji, but that emotion said it all.

Fans also showered a lot of love on this picture and said, “Can’t take our eyes off you both!” So someone wrote, “True couple goals!”

Yash and Radhika’s love story is no less than a film story. Both of them met on the sets of the TV show ‘Nanda Gokula’ in the year 2007. Then while working together in films, a deep friendship and then love blossomed between the two. For many years they kept their relationship private and got married in a private ceremony in Bangalore in the year 2016. Today the couple are parents to two lovely children.

Before this romantic picture, news came that Yash has taken a break from his busy shooting schedule and has gone on a holiday with his family. He has recently completed the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups’ and ‘Ramayana’. Currently, he is spending quality time with Radhika and the kids in the US.

Talking about ‘Ramayana’, Yash is playing the role of Raavan in this mega project directed by Nitesh Tiwari. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the role of Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari. The first glimpse of this film is going to come out on July 3, which fans are eagerly waiting for.

But for now, this loving moment of Yash and Radhika is grabbing everyone’s attention on social media, once again proving that true love is still alive.

