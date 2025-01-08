Rocking Star Yash Unveils ‘Birthday Peek’ from ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’

Rocking Star Yash, who rose to prominence with the KGF franchise, turned 39 today. To mark the occasion, the team of his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups released a ‘Birthday Peek’ video, offering a glimpse into the intriguing world of the film.

The video features Yash in a white suit and fedora, holding a cigar as he enters a lavish club. The setting, filled with opulence and indulgence, hints at the film’s mature themes. The teaser introduces a narrative that ventures beyond conventional storytelling, presenting a world that blends extravagance with underlying intensity.

Geetu Mohandas, the director of the film, shared insights into the project, describing it as a story that challenges norms. She said, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a narrative that stirs emotions and disrupts expectations. Working with Yash, who brings precision and thoughtfulness to his craft, has been an inspiring experience. This film represents a collaboration that merges artistic vision with commercial storytelling.”

Mohandas also reflected on Yash’s approach to filmmaking, calling his process meticulous and deeply committed. “Through this project, I have witnessed the depth of his dedication. It’s not just about creating a movie but shaping an experience that resonates universally,” she added.

Produced under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is helmed by Yash and Venkat K. Narayana. Geetu Mohandas, known for her National Award-winning work, promises a project that explores uncharted territory in cinema.

As anticipation builds for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, the Birthday Peek sets the tone for a film that aims to engage audiences in a unique and thought-provoking way.