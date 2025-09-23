Sai Pallavi in Swimwear: Rare Beachside Photos with Sister Pooja Kannan Go Viral

Fans are in for a surprise! Actress Sai Pallavi, widely admired for her simple and traditional on-screen appearances, has been spotted in never-seen-before swimwear photos from a beach holiday with her sister Pooja Kannan. The sisters, who share a striking resemblance, were seen enjoying the sun, sea, and sand in these sunkissed pictures that are now making waves on social media.

In the first photo, Sai Pallavi and Pooja are seen smiling ear to ear while soaking in the crystal-clear waters. Another candid click shows them relaxing on the beach, radiating happiness and sibling love.

Fans were quick to react, with one commenting, “So onscreen traditional Sai Pallavi wear a bikini in real life”. The post has left many surprised, considering her well-established image in the industry.

Sai Pallavi is known for staying true to her natural and traditional persona, both on and off-screen. She famously rejects roles that demand glamour beyond her comfort zone. In fact, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga once revealed that Sai Pallavi was his first choice for Arjun Reddy. However, after being told that she would not wear sleeveless outfits, he had to drop the idea.

The actress has also turned down lucrative beauty brand endorsements, staying away from promoting artificial standards and embracing natural beauty. This quality has only made her more admired among fans who see her as a refreshing figure in an industry often driven by glamorization.

While Sai Pallavi usually appears in sarees and simple traditional looks, these candid vacation pictures highlight another side of her personality—relaxed, real, and unfiltered, just like her approach to cinema.