Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 42: Romantic Blockbuster Nears ₹330 Cr in India

Mohit Suri’s emotionally charged romantic drama Saiyaara continues its remarkable theatrical journey as it enters the sixth week. On Day 42, the film added ₹0.19 crore to its tally, pushing the Hindi net total to ₹328.69 crore.

Produced by Akshaye Widhani under the Yash Raj Films banner, Saiyaara has become one of the most successful Hindi films of 2025. With a heartwarming story of two young artists—Vaani, a writer, and Krish, a singer—the film explores the idea of unconditional love through music, vulnerability, and growth. Despite their differences, the characters resonate deeply with audiences, making the film a cross-generational hit.

The international box office totals provide compelling evidence of its success. Saiyaara has grossed ₹563.71 crore all over world, comprising ₹395.31 crore from India and ₹168.4 crore from overseas. These staggering numbers have established Saiyaara’s blockbuster romantic status for years to come.

After earlier successes like Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain, Mohit Suri has successfully relied on emotional storytelling and music-based storytelling with Saiyaara. The end result is critically acclaimed, and commercially powerful. The soundtrack is beautiful, the performances effective, and the audience engaged with the simple but meaningful love story.

With ₹330 crore just in sight in India, it is likely that Saiyaara will end a theatrical run at remarkable heights. It proves that quality storytelling in conjunction with emotional execution can create films that dominate the box office while telling love stories.