ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Shahid Kapoor to work in an upcoming action thriller, all details inside

Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are thrilled to produce an action thriller starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Read this article for more details and well, you will certainly love all of it. Come check out

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
25 May,2023 17:44:13
Shahid Kapoor to work in an upcoming action thriller, all details inside

A wonderful and super amazing update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Shahid Kapoor. Just yesterday itself, we heard the update of him coming up with the trailer of Bloody Daddy. And now, we have a new special update.

Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films today announced their collaboration on a high-octane, action-thriller featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead. The film will be directed by the renowned Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters like Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni. The plot follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

Shahid Kapoor says, “It’s rare to find a subject that has action, thrill, drama and suspense all packed into one script and I am really looking forward to this. It’s a privilege to be collaborating with Zee Studios and with Siddharth Roy Kapur, with whom I have worked on Haider and Kaminey earlier. We have also been neighbours for a long time, haha! Rosshan Andrrews is a veteran filmmaker whose Malayalam filmography is spectacular. We have spent many months together now and it will be a pleasure to work with such a fantastic cinematic mind. I can’t wait to bring this exhilarating, entertaining and thrilling story to the masses.”

Director Rosshan Andrrews says, “I am thrilled to make my Bollywood debut with this gripping story and work with such an incredible team of professionals. The combination of Shahid’s exceptional acting, Siddharth Roy Kapur’s expertise as a producer, and Zee Studios’ commitment to delivering ground-breaking content is truly inspiring. Their passion and dedication to the project have been instrumental in bringing the story to life. As a director, I aim to create an immersive cinematic experience that leaves audiences awed. I believe that this project has all the necessary elements to achieve that goal.”

The film is scheduled to go on floors in the second half of 2023. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Scoop: Shahid Kapoor all set to romance Rashmika Mandanna in Anees Bazmee's Next
Scoop: Shahid Kapoor all set to romance Rashmika Mandanna in Anees Bazmee's Next
Badmaash Company Turns 13 Today
Badmaash Company Turns 13 Today
Shikhar Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor party hard together, (viral pic alert)
Shikhar Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor party hard together, (viral pic alert)
Revisiting Paathshaala: What Happened To Best Friends Shahid Kapoor & Ahmed Khan?
Revisiting Paathshaala: What Happened To Best Friends Shahid Kapoor & Ahmed Khan?
Shahid Kapoor is the ‘unmerciful head’ in Bloody Daddy teaser, watch
Shahid Kapoor is the ‘unmerciful head’ in Bloody Daddy teaser, watch
Trending: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's first look from untitled next revealed, check out
Trending: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's first look from untitled next revealed, check out
Latest Stories
Pooja Hegde, Katrina Kaif and Kajal Aggarwal's ultimate denim style hack
Pooja Hegde, Katrina Kaif and Kajal Aggarwal's ultimate denim style hack
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya makes a grand entry at Palki and Ketan’s wedding
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya makes a grand entry at Palki and Ketan’s wedding
Meet spoiler: Meet’s Dadi to ruin Gunwanti and Mahinder’s kidnapping plan?
Meet spoiler: Meet’s Dadi to ruin Gunwanti and Mahinder’s kidnapping plan?
Avneet Kaur turns into a mermaid, takes a dip in the pool
Avneet Kaur turns into a mermaid, takes a dip in the pool
Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Aditi Sharma reveals special summer skin care tips
Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Aditi Sharma reveals special summer skin care tips
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radheshyam learns about Radhika’s Goa trip
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radheshyam learns about Radhika’s Goa trip
Read Latest News