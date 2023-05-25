Shahid Kapoor to work in an upcoming action thriller, all details inside

Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are thrilled to produce an action thriller starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Read this article for more details and well, you will certainly love all of it. Come check out

A wonderful and super amazing update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Shahid Kapoor. Just yesterday itself, we heard the update of him coming up with the trailer of Bloody Daddy. And now, we have a new special update.

Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films today announced their collaboration on a high-octane, action-thriller featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead. The film will be directed by the renowned Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters like Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni. The plot follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

Shahid Kapoor says, “It’s rare to find a subject that has action, thrill, drama and suspense all packed into one script and I am really looking forward to this. It’s a privilege to be collaborating with Zee Studios and with Siddharth Roy Kapur, with whom I have worked on Haider and Kaminey earlier. We have also been neighbours for a long time, haha! Rosshan Andrrews is a veteran filmmaker whose Malayalam filmography is spectacular. We have spent many months together now and it will be a pleasure to work with such a fantastic cinematic mind. I can’t wait to bring this exhilarating, entertaining and thrilling story to the masses.”

Director Rosshan Andrrews says, “I am thrilled to make my Bollywood debut with this gripping story and work with such an incredible team of professionals. The combination of Shahid’s exceptional acting, Siddharth Roy Kapur’s expertise as a producer, and Zee Studios’ commitment to delivering ground-breaking content is truly inspiring. Their passion and dedication to the project have been instrumental in bringing the story to life. As a director, I aim to create an immersive cinematic experience that leaves audiences awed. I believe that this project has all the necessary elements to achieve that goal.”

The film is scheduled to go on floors in the second half of 2023.