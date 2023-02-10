Talented actress Shivaleeka Oberoi tied the knot with Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak yesterday in Goa. The wedding ceremony was said to be traditional with a modern touch to it. The wedding was an intimate affair, attended by their close friends, family members and colleagues from the industry.

The wedding outfits for both, the bride and the groom, were designed by Manish Malhotra with a few special customizations. Celebrities such as Ajay Devgn along with Aaman Devgan, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vidyut Jammwal, Sunny Singh, Bhushan Kumar, director Luv Ranjan, Ishita Raj Sharma and many others attended the wedding.

Abhishek and Shivaleeka shared some beautiful pictures from their wedding ceremony. While sharing the pictures, Abhishek and Shivaleeka wrote, ““You don’t find love, it finds you. It’s got a lot to do with destiny, fate and what’s written in the stars.”Last evening 9th Feb 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed. This will forever be the most magical moment of our life! With our hearts full of love and so many memories, we can’t wait to build even more special ones and begin this new journey together. Seeking your love & blessings.”