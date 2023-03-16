A really shocking and saddening update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal.

As per the latest media reports in India Today, the Punjabi sensation was left critically injured in a severe knife attack in the United States Of America. The incident reportedly happened when he was working out in the gym. The shocking moment was captured in a CCTV camera. What’s worrying is that the reason behind the attack is not known yet. An image of Aman Dhaliwal showing him bandaged after getting wounds is going viral on social media.

पंजाबी एक्टर अमन धालीवाल पर अमेरिका में जानलेवा हमला है।

पंजाबी और हिंदी फिल्मों में काम कर चुके अमन धालीवाल पर हमला उस समय हुआ जब वो जिम में कसरत कर रहे थे, तेजधार हथियारों से एक्टर पर हमला। हमले का विडियो आया सामने। #AmanDhaliwal pic.twitter.com/bFKyvSgrjf — Sarvjeet Singh (@SarvjeetJK) March 16, 2023

We at IWMBuzz wish him complete recovery soonest and here’s hoping and praying that everything remains fine at his end. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com