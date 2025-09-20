Shraddha Kapoor Sparks Dating Buzz With Rahul Mody In New Instagram Post

Shraddha Kapoor has once again caught the internet’s attention—this time with a playful Instagram video that fans believe confirms her relationship with writer Rahul Mody.

In the video, Shraddha is seen looking into the camera while someone behind the lens zooms in and out on her face. That someone, fans quickly noticed, is Rahul Mody. At one point, Shraddha says a cute but firm “hatt,” which made fans smile. However, it was the caption that truly sparked conversation.

She wrote, “Koi aisa dhundo jo yeh nakhra utha payee,” which means “Find someone who can handle these tantrums.” She also tagged Rahul in the post and added, “Aisa ‘hatt’ sunne wala kis kiske paas hai???” This playful exchange has fans convinced the two are more than just friends.

Shraddha and Rahul have been spotted together several times since 2024—at restaurants, private movie nights, and even big events like Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Rumors grew stronger after fans noticed a leaked video of them on a flight, and even a photo of Rahul on Shraddha’s phone wallpaper.

When breakup gossip started earlier this year, Shraddha quietly shut it down by posting a picture from a vada pav date with Rahul.

Rahul Mody is a screenwriter who has mostly stayed away from the limelight. But his growing bond with Shraddha has brought him into the spotlight recently.

In a past interview, Shraddha shared that she enjoys spending time with her partner, whether it’s watching movies or just being together. She also said marriage isn’t a must—it’s more about being with the right person.

With this latest post, fans feel the couple is finally ready to go public—with a smile and a “hatt.”