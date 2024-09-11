Shruti Das Defies Trolls, Celebrates Husband Swarnendu Samaddar’s Birthday Amidst Tollywood Controversy

Tollywood actress Shruti Das has taken to social media to celebrate her husband Swarnendu Samaddar’s birthday amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding violence against women in the industry. Shruti’s heartfelt post praises Swarnendu’s respectful treatment of women, making him an exception in the current climate.

Shruti’s Instagram message reads, “Today is the birthday of the trusted director, to whom women artists and technicians are safe in this decadent society… Happy Birthday, Babi. I LOVE YOU, AND I AM PROUD OF YOU.”

The actress’s post comes at a time when several Tollywood directors and producers are facing allegations of physical abuse and harassment. The Directors Guild has banned Arindam Sil pending investigation, and complaints have been filed against other industry professionals.

The couple has faced criticism due to their significant age difference, with trolls accusing Shruti of being “greedy” for money or career advancement. However, Shruti and Swarnendu legally married in 2023, silencing some critics.

Shruti’s birthday wish reaffirms her commitment to Swarnendu, promising to “love you very much and till the last breath I will be proud of you.” Her post concludes, “Happy birthday again, my husband. Can I say it again? My husband.”

This public declaration of love and appreciation is a powerful rebuke to trolls and skeptics. Shruti Das’s courage in celebrating her relationship amidst industry controversy demonstrates her unwavering commitment to her partner.

Tollywood’s ongoing debate about violence against women has sparked crucial conversations about industry ethics and accountability. Shruti Das’s tribute to Swarnendu Samaddar underscores the importance of recognizing and appreciating respectful behavior in the industry.