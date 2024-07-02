From ‘ Ranga Bou ‘ to ‘ Daini ‘ – Shruti Das ‘s admirable journey

The Actress started her career in theatre. Apart from acting, Shruti gets immense love and appreciation for her singing and dancing skills. ‘Trinayani’ was her remarkable debut in daily soap. Here, she played the lead. After that, she played another two lead roles in ‘Desher Mati’ and ‘Ranga Bou.’

This time, the multi-talented Actress is going to make her debut in OTT, Hoichoi. Shruti will be seen in an important role in the series ‘Daini’ written by Nirjhar Mitra, Sayak Roy, and Nilanjan Chakraborty. Mimi Chakraborty will also be seen in this series.

Shruti posted many pictures on her Instagram announcing the new work. ‘For Shruti, best of luck, Nirjhar Mitra’, the Actress got this sweet message from the director, written on the script’s first page. She also shared pictures from the set and with other crew members of the series.

In a recent interview with a Bengali News Portal, Shruti said, “The work experience was too good. The character is very strong, even for a short period. The team was very good. Apart from that, there was freedom in the work. I did the scenes in my own way, which is very important for an actor. Even for a moment, I didn’t think I was working on the web for the first time.”

She talked about working with Mimi Chakraborty and said, “Seniors like Mimi Di are needed. She has guided me a lot. What a beautiful gesture she has. I got close to Rakhi Di while shooting for ‘Amar Boss’ a few days ago. However, there was a limited amount of time with Mimi di this time but I became very close to her. ”

Shruti didn’t give any audition for her first web series. Her work profile has become her real actor’s identity. She is also important in Shiboprasad Mukhopadhyay and Nandita Roy’s movie ‘Amar Boss’. Now the audience is waiting for the release date of ‘Daini’ . Shruti will surely not disappoint us!