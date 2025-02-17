Sivakarthikeyan and A.R. Murugadoss unveil ‘Madharasi’ title teaser on actor’s birthday

Director A.R. Murugadoss and actor Sivakarthikeyan’s first collaboration has officially been titled Madharasi. The announcement came with an action-packed title teaser released on February 17, marking Sivakarthikeyan’s 40th birthday. Fans had been waiting for the reveal since the project, initially called SK 23 or SKxARM, was announced over a year ago.

The teaser introduces Sivakarthikeyan in a powerful role, hinting at an intense storyline. Composer Anirudh Ravichander’s background score adds to the film’s appeal. The movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, with the Hindi version named Dil Madharasi.

Rukmini Vasanth plays the female lead, while production began last year with a pooja ceremony. Shooting took place in locations like Chennai and Pondicherry. Reports suggest the project is nearing completion, with the final schedule set to begin soon. However, the makers have not disclosed the release date, keeping audiences eager for more updates.

The film’s progress was delayed as Murugadoss focused on his Bollywood comeback, Sikander, starring Salman Khan. Despite this, Madharasi is now back on track for completion.

Apart from this film, Sivakarthikeyan is working on Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara. On his birthday, the filmmaker shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets, showcasing his dedication to the project. The actor’s role in Parasakthi is expected to be a unique departure from his previous performances.

With Madharasi generating buzz and Parasakthi also in the pipeline, Sivakarthikeyan’s lineup for the year looks promising. Fans are now eagerly awaiting further updates on both projects.