Sohum Shah on who rules the industry, nepo kids debate & more

Actor Sohum Shah recently shared his thoughts on the evolving nature of the Hindi film industry and the challenges faced by newcomers and star kids. In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, he pointed out that for the past 15-20 years, the industry has largely been controlled by a select few. According to him, many of these decision-makers have limited exposure beyond Mumbai’s Bandra and Juhu areas, making it difficult for them to create stories that truly represent India. He emphasized that filmmaking is not just about talent or sincerity but also about having lived experiences that shape storytelling.

Shah also reflected on the impact of social media on audience preferences. He noted that the aspirational value of “good looks” has declined as social media has made beauty and glamour more accessible to the public. He believes that today’s audience is more interested in authenticity and rooted narratives rather than just appearances.

Speaking about star kids, Shah acknowledged that they often become easy targets for criticism and trolling over nepotism. However, he pointed out that the real issue lies in the lack of awareness among those around them. He mentioned that the industry has changed, and audiences now prefer actors who appear natural on screen, often without makeup. He also highlighted that many of these young actors struggle with the Hindi language, which affects their ability to connect with roles. He stressed that aspiring actors must be comfortable with the language and put in the necessary effort to improve.

On the work front, Sohum Shah is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Crazxy, which is set to hit theaters on February 28, 2025.