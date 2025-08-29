Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Month-Long Run Ends with Dismal Numbers

Son of Sardaar 2 has reached the end of its fourth week in theatres, and the picture at the box office remains bleak. The film accumulated just ₹0.05 crore on Day 28, fetching its total Hindi net collection to ₹46.94 crore. Despite an ensemble cast, overseas draw, and a mix of action, satire, and drama, the film has laboured to strike a chord with audiences.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and backed by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the sequel arrived with modest buzz and the weight of nostalgia. But even with a broader canvas—shifting from Punjab to a chaotic Scottish backdrop—the film couldn’t recreate the charm or box office success of its predecessor.

The global numbers tell a similar story. Son of Sardaar 2 has grossed ₹65.89 crore worldwide, with ₹56.14 crore from India (gross) and ₹9.75 crore from overseas markets. These figures fall significantly short of expectations for a film of this scale and branding.

With its theatrical run now nearing completion, the verdict is clear: Son of Sardaar 2 is a box office disaster. While a digital release might help the film recover some ground in ancillary markets, its theatrical journey has been underwhelming, to say the least.

As new releases continue to dominate the box office, Son of Sardaar 2 will quietly exit cinemas, remembered more for what it failed to achieve than what it set out to deliver.