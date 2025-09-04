Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 33: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Film Crosses 47 Crores in India

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 33: Son of Sardaar 2 collected just Rs 0.1 crore on the 33rd day of its release, Wednesday. With these weak earnings, the total India net collection of the film has now reached Rs 47.01 crore.

The film was released on 1 August 2025 and opened with a collection of Rs 7.25 crore on the opening day. In the initial weeks, the film maintained a steady collection despite new release projects. The film did well, especially among family and comedy-loving audiences.

Son of Sardaar 2 is a sequel to the 2012 hit comedy film, which brings back Ajay Devgn’s funny avatar. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. The film also marks the last on-screen performance of late actor Mukul Dev, making it a memorable one for his fans.

The story revolves around a man who presents himself as a war hero to propose marriage. It has the perfect blend of humour, pan-Indian cultural touch, and Punjabi entertainment. Talking about the locations, the film features beautiful places like Edinburgh, London, and Chandigarh. The music has also become a hit on social media, with songs by Jaani, Tanishk Bagchi, and DJ Chetas-Lijo George.

Though the film’s collection has slowed down considerably now, it is still close to the 50 crore India nett milestone. The film may cross this milestone if it gets better support in the upcoming weekend.

Day-Wise India Net Collection:

* Day 1: 7.25 Cr

* Day 2: 8.25 Cr

* Day 3: 9.25 Cr

* Day 4: 2.35 Cr

* Day 5: 2.75 Cr

* Day 6: 1.75 Cr

* Day 7: 1.4 Cr

* Day 8: 1.25 Cr

* Day 9: 4 Cr

* Day 10: 3.75 Cr

* Day 11: 1.1 Cr

* Day 12: 1.25 Cr

* Day 13: 0.8 Cr

* Day 14–32: 0.01–0.25 Cr (gradual decline)

* Day 33: 0.1 Cr

Worldwide Collection: 65.99 Cr | India Gross: 56.24 Cr | Overseas: 9.75 Cr | Verdict: Disaster

Currently, Son of Sardaar 2 has done a business of Rs 47.01 crores in India net in 33 days, and the next few days will decide whether the film will be able to cross 50 crores.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more box office updates!