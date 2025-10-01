Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja To Welcome Their Second Child

Sonam Kapoor is reportedly expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja. The couple, who married in May 2018, are already parents to a son, Vayu, born in August 2022. Sources close to the family have shared that Sonam is currently in her second trimester, and both families are overjoyed by the news.

Since becoming a mother, Sonam has gracefully balanced her personal and professional life. After welcoming Vayu, she took time to focus on her new role as a mother, while gradually easing back into work. Throughout, she has continued to be recognised for her impeccable sense of style, often setting trends in both Indian and international fashion circles.

During her first pregnancy, Sonam made headlines with her distinctive maternity fashion, opting for elegant and bold looks that celebrated her new phase of life. With her second pregnancy, fashion enthusiasts are once again looking forward to seeing how she blends style with motherhood.

The couple currently split their time between London, Delhi, and Mumbai, prioritising family while managing their professional responsibilities. Despite growing public curiosity, Sonam’s team has declined to comment on the reports.

If confirmed, this would be another joyful milestone for the Kapoor-Ahuja family. Their journey into parenthood has been warmly embraced by fans and well-wishers, and the news of a second child is likely to bring even more love and excitement into their lives. An official announcement is expected soon.