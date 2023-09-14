Source Reports: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna are 'not living in'

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna‘s rumoured closeness has been the talk of the industry for quite a while now. All of it started when a Reddit user shared a few pictures of Rashmika and Vijay, and also talked about the similarity in the backgrounds of both photos. Fans quickly claimed that these pictures were taken on the terrace of Deverakonda’s residence in Hyderabad. This actually flared up their ‘live-in’ relationship rumour and much has been written and talked in media about it.

However, a source recently talked to Hindustan Times and confirmed a few things. We take reference from that story for our write-up here.

The source confided to the media portal, “The speculations are not entirely wrong. They are definitely more than friends and there is definitely a liking for each but that’s all. There are no plans to make it official as of now. However there is no truth about them living together.”

The source adds, “Whenever Rashmika is in Hyderabad, she visits Vijay’s house. Besides being close to Vijay, Rashmika also shares a great rapport with Vijay’s family, especially her mother. They are quite close and that’s why she makes sure to meet them whenever she is in the city. That explains the same background in their pictures. Also, they have many common friends and hence spend time together.”

Speculations are also rife of them travelling together to Maldives recently. Also, it is talked about as a strong publicity stunt.

Are you all wondering what the right news related to Rashmika and Deverakonda’s closeness is?