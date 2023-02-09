The authorized Sridevi biography is finally ready. Titled Sridevi The Life of a Legend, the book draws a complete portrait of the actress, the quintessential star who had an unmatched career in Indian cinema.

In her career, spanning over five decades, the renowned actress has worked in over 300 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi films. She was conferred the Padma Shri, the National Film Award, several Filmfare awards, State Government awards, and International Awards. The book is written by debutant author Dhiraj Kumar and will release in 2023, across all online and offline bookstores.

Commenting on the book, filmmaker Boney Kapoor said, “Sridevi was a force of nature. She was the happiest when she shared her art on screen with her fans but she was also a fiercely private person. Dhiraj Kumar is someone she considered family. He is a researcher, writer, and columnist. We are happy that he is writing a book that befits her extraordinary life.”