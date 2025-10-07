Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 5: Varun-Janhvi’s Film Earns 35.37 Cr

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, was released on October 2, 2025, on the occasion of Dussehra. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, this romantic-comedy has been generating buzz since its opening day.

The film grossed 3.25 crore net in India on its fifth day. The festival holiday and the popularity of the star cast contributed to the film’s strong opening.

Day-wise Collection (India Net)

* Day 1 (Thursday): 10.11 crore

* Day 2 (Friday): 6.01 crore

* Day 3 (Saturday): 7.80 crore

* Day 4 (Sunday): 8.20 crore

* Day 5 (Monday): 3.25

Total: 35.37 crore

Set in Delhi, this film stars Varun Dhawan as Sunny, a man seeking to reclaim his lost love. The story turns when he and his new partner, Tulsi Kumari (Janhvi Kapoor), orchestrate a wedding filled with love and comical situations. The film’s heart is the hilarious drama, misunderstandings, and relationship ups and downs.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor lead the film, alongside Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. Supporting actors like Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi add a touch of light humor to the film.

Judging by the opening day’s earnings, it’s believed the weekend could be even better. The film will benefit from the holidays, and if word-of-mouth publicity remains positive, it could easily reach good numbers.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opened decently at the box office on its second day. However, it remains to be seen whether the film can win over audiences in the coming days.

Stay tuned with IWMBuzz.com for more box office updates!