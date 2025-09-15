Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer: Serving Drama, Dhamaka & Desi Delirium

Just when we thought we’d seen every possible variation of rom-com chaos, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari bursts onto the scene — loud, unapologetic, and drenched in the kind of hilarious desi drama that makes popcorn feel inadequate.

Let’s get the obvious out of the way: this trailer is absolutely hilarious. From the very first Baahubali reference (yes, that Baahubali), you know this isn’t going to be your average rom-com. It opens with Varun Dhawan’s character, Sunny, channelling his inner Prabhas — ready to lift mountains and marriage proposals. Only, our hero gets slapped with a “No” that’s louder than his slow-motion entry. Classic.

The film seems to take the well-worn “exes at a wedding” trope and tosses it into a pressure cooker with slapstick humour, Bollywood-style chaos, and a generous helping of self-deprecating wit. Janhvi Kapoor’s Tulsi isn’t your usual sobbing heroine; she’s messy, dramatic, possibly unhinged, and gloriously real. When she snaps, “Do I look okay?” in a room full of unsuspecting wedding guests, you know she’s about to go from sanskari to savage in 0.5 seconds.

But the real cherry on top? The punch lines. They’re ridiculous, and they know it. Whether it’s “Stop crying or my guard will get beaten up” or “the entry like a Kat, not a cat,” the writing leans into its absurdity, making no apologies. And thank god for that.

There’s a delicious middle-class battle too, salary flexes of ₹50,000 vs ₹25,000 delivered with the kind of smug pride that makes you laugh and cringe at the same time. Add to this Sanya Malhotra’s deadpan sass and Rohit Saraf’s adorable energy, and you’ve got a cast that’s clearly here to have fun. And honestly, so are we.

What’s most refreshing is the tone. It doesn’t pretend to be anything it’s not. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is here for melodrama, mistimed confessions, chaotically choreographed weddings, and of course — revenge, with a side of heart.

If the trailer is anything to go by, we’re in for a film that delivers romance served with a side of absolute madness. It’s giving us ‘Devdas meets Student of the Year with a pinch of Raja Babu’, all under one very extra roof.

This Dussehra, don’t expect subtlety — expect sequins, tears, and a dance-off between love and ego. And yes, probably someone falling into a pool. We’re so ready.

The film is backed by Dharma Productions in collaboration with Mentor Disciple Entertainment, with Shashank Khaitan serving as writer, director, and producer. The dialogues, co-written by Ishita Moitra, land with comic accuracy, matching the trailer’s chaotic energy. It’s produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Khaitan, with Marijke deSouza as co-producer — a team clearly leaning into fun, full-volume storytelling.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari – madness hits cinemas on 2nd October.