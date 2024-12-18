Taapsee Pannu Begins Shooting For Upcoming Thriller ‘Gandhari,’ Keeps Her New Look Under Wraps

The powerhouse of talents Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday, 18 December, revealed the news of beginning the shoot of her upcoming action-thriller ‘Gandhari.’ The actress shared a bunch of photos with the team but kept her new look under wraps. In the photos, the actress posed facing her back, but her attire, wearing a skirt and top with a two-sided braided hairstyle secured with red ribbons, hints at her character’s few details. It seems the background is set in the rural parts, and the shoot location in the jungle is a clear indication.

Beginning her new journey with Gandhari, Taapsee, in her caption, wrote, “Dear God, grant my request so that I may never deviate from doing good deeds. That, I shall have no fear of the enemy when I go into battle and with determination I will be victorious. That, I may teach my mind to only sing your praises. And when the time comes, I should die fighting heroically on the field of battle ||231|| Let the war begin!

#Gandhari.”

Writer and producer Kanika Dhillon reunites with Taapsee Pannu after their collaborations with Haseen Dillruba in 2021 and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba in 2024. At the beginning of the shoot, Kanika shared a post featuring several photos. The opening frame shows Taapsee posing with the action board after the ‘Shubh Muhurat’ puja.

Well-known director Devashish Makhija is directing the film Gandhari, scripted and produced by Kanika Dhillon under Kathha Pictures. The film will explore the unbound love between a mother and a child.