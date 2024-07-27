Taapsee Pannu gently refuses selfie to an influencer; latter hits back & sparks debate

Actor Taapsee Pannu somehow managed to grab the headlines time and again – more often than not for her statements and at times for her actions as well. The actor has a double whammy coming in August with two back-to-back releases lined up ahead in the form of Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba on Netflix and a theatrical release in the form of Khel Khel Mein. The actress marked her presence recently at the song launch of the movie called Hauli Hauli.

At the event, it so happened that when an influencer was on the stage and asked for a selfie with her, she seemingly agreed but then politely refused as well. The influencer acknowledged it and moved on-

View Post: Taapsee Pannu gently refuses selfie to an influencer; latter hits back & sparks debate

However, once this video came out and has been circulating, the said influencer who goes by the name of Ananya Dwivedi went on to comment on the video saying, “That’s ME! And I don’t understand why would someone deny a selfie when you’re already surrounded by cameras and the only reason influencers like me were called is to promote HER song! She really needs better PR training!’.

This went on to spark a debate among the netizens where the majority would also mark Pannu for her actions saying things like ‘ahankaar zyada tikta nahi’, ‘very arrogant’, ‘she is a junior Jaya Bachchan’ and so on. While some defended her actions as well saying ‘the host was speaking and hence maybe she thought it wasn’t the right time’ among other things.

Everyone has their own take to this but this has definitely started another conversation now.