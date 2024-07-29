Taapsee Pannu hits back on people who don’t recognize her husband, Mathias Boe

Actor Taapsee Pannu is currently more active as she is on a promotional spree with her two upcoming projects. And like the actor is known to, she always manages to grab the headlines, mostly for speaking her heart out and being vocal about several things.

Amidst all that, the actor did not forget to acknowledge the huge feat it is now for her husband, Mathias Boe, who is currently with the Indian contingent representing the country at the Paris Olympics 2024. Sharing an image of the group, Pannnu showcased how proud she was of her husband.

However, post that, there has been a conversation on social media and a few netizens have gone on to mark and highlight how they don’t even recognise Boe, and who he is. In an interview with Fever FM, Pannu expressed her sadness on people not knowing and highlighted how media coverage has a role to play in it. Just because he is not a cricketer or a big businessman, he isn’t covered by the media as much.

Pannu later mentioned how he is one of the biggest achievers in badminton globally and is significantly responsible for the success of men’s badminton doubles. She also added a humorous twist to the conversation saying that she has never ‘hidden’ him as he is a tall and lean guy with a fair complexion, so it is difficult to ‘hide’ him.

On the work front, Pannu has a double bonanza coming in August with back-to-back releases in the form of Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba on Netflix and Khel Khel Mein in theaters.