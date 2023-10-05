Taapsee Pannu Steps Back From Dhak Dhak Ahead Of Release Next Week, Deets Inside

Highlights

Taapsee Pannu launched her production house, Outsiders Films.

Taapsee steps back from her second production film, Dhak Dhak.

Taapsee is unhappy with the promotional plan.

The powerhouse of talent Taapsee Pannu has won hearts with her performance on big screens. Most of her films have been inspiring, and she has nailed her performance in each of them. With her stint, she has often proved her worth. And so earlier, she launched her production house, Outsiders Films, in collaboration with business partner Pranjal Khandhdiya.

The main motive of Taapsee’s production house is to create meaningful and entertaining content. The first film was Blurr, starring the actress herself, and the second film is the upcoming project Dhak Dhak. The film is all set to release next week, and Taapsee’s social media suggests that she has stepped back from the film.

After noticing Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram feed, it was found that she had deleted all the posts of the film Dhak Dhak. She has been actively discussing and promoting her film on social media since the production began. But we have noticed that she has removed all the posts from her handle. And the reason behind this could be that she might be dissatisfied with the promotional plan.

The film is about to be released next week, but the trailer and teaser of the film have not yet been released, which suggests a lack of promotions. It seems the actress is unhappy that the passion of a project like this is not getting the kind of promotion it deserves.

The film stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi.

What is your reaction? Let us know in the comments box.