Tahira Kashyap Announces Cancer Relapse; Ayushmann Khurrana Responds with Heartfelt Support

Filmmaker and writer Tahira Kashyap has shared that she is facing a recurrence of breast cancer. Taking to Instagram, she informed her followers that it is time for her to begin the process of recovery once again. While this news came as a shock to many, it was met with an outpouring of encouragement and positivity from fans, well-wishers, and friends across platforms.

Tahira, who has been vocal about her health journey in the past, used the opportunity to emphasize the significance of routine medical screenings. Her post conveyed resilience and readiness to begin treatment, as she encouraged others to prioritize their health. Alongside her update, she included a caption reflecting her approach to challenges—staying calm, facing reality, and giving her best yet again.

Her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, reacted to her post with a brief but deeply moving comment. Labeling her “My Hero” with a heart emoji, he once again showed his unwavering presence in her life. Known for standing by her during her previous battle with cancer, Ayushmann’s response echoed respect and solidarity.

The announcement came on World Health Day, making her message even more timely. Using hashtags like #regularscreening and #gratitude, Tahira called for increased awareness around early detection and personal care.

Tahira’s post continues to receive strong engagement, with many thanking her for sharing her experience openly. Her ability to turn personal hardship into a message of strength and mindfulness has struck a chord with many.

With Round 2 underway, Tahira seems set to face the challenge ahead with courage and purpose, while Ayushmann’s quiet show of strength adds another layer to their enduring bond.