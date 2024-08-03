Tamannaah Bhatia backs John Abraham lashing out at a journalist for calling ‘Vedaa’ just ‘another action film’

The trailer launch event of Vedaa witnessed a surprising turn of events where actor John Abraham lost his cool and went on to call a journalist ‘idiot’ for his remark on Abraham’s choice of doing action films back-to-back. This has caused a stir on social media and Abraham even tried to soften the blow by talking about it in a video for the paparazzi.

Now, actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who plays a supporting role in the film has come forward and supported Abraham’s claim on how Vedaa is much more than ‘just an action film.’

Taking to her X account, Bhatia posted saying, “Don’t judge Vedaa by its cover – Trust me when I say, it’s more than just an action film! My friend @TheJohnAbraham, one of the nation’s favorite action heroes is bringing his incredible influence to a genre he’s totally mastered. This time, he’s telling a different kind of story through action, showing just how deeply this genre can convey meaningful cinematic experiences today.”

She went on to add, “What’s even more exciting, personally to me, is that Nikhil Advani is returning to the director’s chair after 6 or 7 years, which adds yet another layer of anticipation to our film. I can’t miss on mentioning #Sharvari here and how I just can’t wait for y’all to see her kill it on the big screen yet again!”

Talking about her role, the actor also said, “Although my contribution to the film is modest, I’m genuinely soo excited about its release and to have partnered with John, Nikhil sir, Sharvari, Abhishekh Banerjee, and the entire crew of Vedaa. Our film promises to bring a fresh perspective to action films in our country, and I feel everyone would lovee to experience this new story on the big screen.”

Bhatia is currently on a roll where the actor doesn’t just have an appearance in Vedaa but also has a cameo in Stree 2. Both these films are currently set to clash along with Khel Khel Mein on August 15.