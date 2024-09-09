Tamannaah on why are South films connecting more than Hindi films

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the few female actors, who have not only managed to make a mark but shine across multiple industries which includes her ventures down South in Tamil and Telugu films along with her rising career in Hindi films and OTT projects as well.

In a recent interview with Raj Shamani, the actor was asked a tough question as to what she believes is the difference between the South and Hindi film industry. To this, she mentioned that she believes that South films go for basic human emotions like the love of parents, revenge for parents, brother’s revenge and so on, so they tend to tell many more stories about basic human emotions through different storytelling formats. She also said that they are also concerned about their perspective the way it is and they aren’t trying to service different kinds of people. They are only trying to tell what they believe in fully.

On the other hand, according to Bhatia, in Hindi, she mentioned that when you try to create work for everyone’s consumption, she believes that it leads to being a mixed bag. She also cited an example that the films that are doing well or have done well naming one being Laapataa Ladies, and have had a profound impact, they have been about human emotions.

Bhatia had two important cameos in the films, Stree 2 and Vedaa last month and will soon be seen in Odela 2.