Bhola Shankar - Jam Jam Jajjanaka Song Promo: Chiranjeevi is the ultimate rockstar

Prepare for an exhilarating cinematic experience as Megastar Chiranjeevi gears up to grace the silver screen once again with his upcoming commercial entertainer, Bholaa Shankar. Directed by Meher Ramesh, this highly anticipated film brings together a stellar cast, including the talented Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles. After a considerable break, Meher Ramesh takes the directorial reins, promising an engaging and thrilling ride for the audience

The makers unveiled the promo of the celebration song, “Jam Jam Jajjanaka,” which boasts a catchy tune rendered by Mahati Swara Sagar. This extravagant song will showcase the entire ensemble cast in a lavishly designed set. The highly anticipated full song is scheduled to release on July 11th at 04:05 PM. As Chiranjeevi’s fans eagerly await the release of this commercial flick, there are high hopes that Meher Ramesh will deliver an entertaining experience, potentially turning Bholaa Shankar into a blockbuster. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara of AK Entertainments, the film also stars Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, and Rashmi Gautam in crucial roles. Mark your calendars, as Bholaa Shankar is set to hit the screens on August 11th, 2023, as mentioned in a report by 123 Telugu.

Here take a look as the makers shared the sneak peek on YouTube:

Are you all excited to watch this cinematic grandeur, featuring the biggest stars? Let us know in the comments below-