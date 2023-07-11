ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Bhola Shankar - Jam Jam Jajjanaka Song Promo: Chiranjeevi is the ultimate rockstar

Get ready to groove to the ultimate celebratory song from the upcoming movie Bhola Shankar, starring Chiranjeevi. The promo gets unveiled, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jul,2023 05:05:44
Bhola Shankar - Jam Jam Jajjanaka Song Promo: Chiranjeevi is the ultimate rockstar 832383

Prepare for an exhilarating cinematic experience as Megastar Chiranjeevi gears up to grace the silver screen once again with his upcoming commercial entertainer, Bholaa Shankar. Directed by Meher Ramesh, this highly anticipated film brings together a stellar cast, including the talented Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles. After a considerable break, Meher Ramesh takes the directorial reins, promising an engaging and thrilling ride for the audience

The makers unveiled the promo of the celebration song, “Jam Jam Jajjanaka,” which boasts a catchy tune rendered by Mahati Swara Sagar. This extravagant song will showcase the entire ensemble cast in a lavishly designed set. The highly anticipated full song is scheduled to release on July 11th at 04:05 PM. As Chiranjeevi’s fans eagerly await the release of this commercial flick, there are high hopes that Meher Ramesh will deliver an entertaining experience, potentially turning Bholaa Shankar into a blockbuster. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara of AK Entertainments, the film also stars Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, and Rashmi Gautam in crucial roles. Mark your calendars, as Bholaa Shankar is set to hit the screens on August 11th, 2023, as mentioned in a report by 123 Telugu.

Here take a look as the makers shared the sneak peek on YouTube:

Are you all excited to watch this cinematic grandeur, featuring the biggest stars? Let us know in the comments below-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Caught Off-Guard: Tamannaah Bhatia Is A Fashion Inspo Even At The Airport, Take Cues
What’s cooking in the personal lives of Keerthy Suresh and Pooja Hegde?
From Keerthi Suresh To Asha Sharath: Tollywood Actresses Who Started Their Career With Television But Are Making Big Waves In The Industry Now
Tamannaah Bhatia & Rashmika Mandanna’s Jumpsuit Collection Is Panache: Pick Your Favorite
Throwback To A Time When Keerthy Suresh Marriage Rumours With Director Anirudh Shook The Internet: Know More Inside
Meet the superwomen Samantha Akkineni, Hansika Motwani and Tamanaah Bhatia who stab our hearts every day with their fashion games
Latest Stories
Fitness Freak: Anushka Sen ‘breathes’ in gym, watch video 832589
Fitness Freak: Anushka Sen ‘breathes’ in gym, watch video
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s London getaway is all about ‘love’, ‘laughter’ and ‘little Vamika’, watch 832369
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s London getaway is all about ‘love’, ‘laughter’ and ‘little Vamika’, watch
Turkey Diaries: Kajal Aggarwal twins with Gautam Kitchlu in white 832586
Turkey Diaries: Kajal Aggarwal twins with Gautam Kitchlu in white
Scoop: RRR 2 all set in the pipeline, Vijayendra Prasad aims to make it a ‘Hollywood Production’ 832366
Scoop: RRR 2 all set in the pipeline, Vijayendra Prasad aims to make it a ‘Hollywood Production’
Take the dapper suit code from Siddharth Nigam, pics inside 832581
Take the dapper suit code from Siddharth Nigam, pics inside
Keerthy Suresh brushes up her bossy babe style in black saree, take cues 832579
Keerthy Suresh brushes up her bossy babe style in black saree, take cues
Read Latest News